The Only Food Joey Chestnut Refuses To Eat In A Competition - Exclusive
For someone who's broken multiple records for eating such a wide variety of items, it's surprising to learn that even Joey Chestnut has his limits. While Chestnut is most recognized for how quickly he can clean his plate of beef franks every year at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the 4th of July, he has also clocked the fastest time for eating gyoza, pepperoni rolls, and shrimp wontons. However, just because the world-renown competitor will eat some types of seafood, doesn't mean he's a fan of all of it.
While promoting Pepsi's rollout of its new soda-inspired condiment Colachup, the Kentucky native told us in an exclusive interview that raw oysters are something he's never eaten competitively. "That's the only one that scares me because of the flavor, the saltiness, and the texture, " he revealed. "I've never been sick during a contest, and that one I think, 'Oh, it might push me over the edge.' It is a weird thing. I'm scared of it, but I also want to conquer this fear a little bit."
How he gets ready for a competition
Chestnut explained that he typically trains for about six to eight weeks for each food contest. However, he often has to do it while on the road because of traveling so much for all the events where he competes. "It's changed over the years a lot," Chestnut said. "For most contests, I have to put in a little bit of practice and try to build a tolerance for the food and a technique."
The expert eater also divulged that doing a cleanse and yoga has become an invaluable part of his routine. "Before every practice, before every contest, I do a cleanse," he said. "I have about two days of no real solid food. There's some calories, but I'm stretching, I'm doing yoga, I'm making sure I'm loose and empty for the contest."
As for why Chestnut continues to push himself and compete despite breaking as many records as he has? "It's the best deal in the world," he admitted. "You get to eat and meet happy people and win." We can't argue with that.
