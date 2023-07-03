The Only Food Joey Chestnut Refuses To Eat In A Competition - Exclusive

Chestnut explained that he typically trains for about six to eight weeks for each food contest. However, he often has to do it while on the road because of traveling so much for all the events where he competes. "It's changed over the years a lot," Chestnut said. "For most contests, I have to put in a little bit of practice and try to build a tolerance for the food and a technique."

The expert eater also divulged that doing a cleanse and yoga has become an invaluable part of his routine. "Before every practice, before every contest, I do a cleanse," he said. "I have about two days of no real solid food. There's some calories, but I'm stretching, I'm doing yoga, I'm making sure I'm loose and empty for the contest."

As for why Chestnut continues to push himself and compete despite breaking as many records as he has? "It's the best deal in the world," he admitted. "You get to eat and meet happy people and win." We can't argue with that.

On July 4, Pepsi is teaming up with the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees for exclusive in-stadium sampling during the team's home games. Hot dog enthusiasts who want to be the first to try Pepsi Colachup can look for the sampling carts at these stadium locations:

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (special access only)

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139