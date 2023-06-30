Joey Chestnut On The Pepsi Ketchup And Why He Entered His First Contest - Exclusive Interview

I read that your brother initially noticed how fast you could eat meals and signed you up for your first competition. Is that true, and what made you initially want to try it out?

It's absolutely true. I grew up in a family with four boys. We were all big eaters, but me and my little brother would compete against the older brother, and eating was the only thing we could beat them at. I was definitely doing more eating than my little brother and everybody. My older brother would make fun of me, and my little brother was impressed that I could eat. Eventually, when I was 21 — it was when [Takeru] Kobayashi was dominating competitive eating — my little brother was like, "Joey, you can do this."

He signed me up to a contest, and I was ashamed of it because my older brothers had been making fun of me since we were children. But I fell in love with it from the start, from the first contest — the competition and beating people and traveling to a new city and eating food that I'd never [had]. My first contest was lobster; I'd never eaten lobster before. I fell in love with the food and trying new food. It's awesome because these events are always on the weekend, so everybody's happy, and it's a great time. Everybody's eating food, and everything about it was perfect.

How do you train for competitions?

It's changed over the years a lot. For most contests, I have to put in a little bit of practice and try to build a tolerance for the food and a technique. But before every practice, before every contest, I do a cleanse. I have about two days of no real solid food. There's some calories, but I'm stretching, I'm doing yoga, I'm making sure I'm loose and empty for the contest. After practice or after a contest, I go back onto a super clean, low-calorie, low-carb, high-fiber [diet]. My long-term calorie intake isn't too much more than most people's. It's definitely more, but I put in work to make sure I get back down to my normal weight before I do my next event.

How many months do you typically train before an event?

For the 4th of July, it's about six to eight weeks that I'm putting in for that contest. Then I'm on the road a lot. I'll do events all around the world; I was in Japan earlier this year. I'll spend like 150 days on the road, and not all events are hard on the body. Some of them are easy, but it's the best deal in the world. You get to eat and meet happy people and win.