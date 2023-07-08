Sauce Boards Are A Chaotic But Flavorful Alternative For Easy Dipping

Our favorite food-themed drama, "The Bear," introduces the idea of a chaos menu in Season 2, which is generally defined as unexpected yet interesting ingredient combos. Many fusion dishes, such as sushi tacos, are prime examples of this concept. The chaos menu concept can also extend to presentation, especially given the somewhat overworked "everything-on-a-board" trend.

In one video of a sauce board posted on TikTok, the sauce — Papa John's garlic sauce, to be specific — is smeared directly on a wooden cutting board. As no one eats sauce in a vacuum (or with a vacuum, as that would tend to clog the motor), it is also surrounded by items for dipping. This sauce board includes the following: garlic knots, bread sticks, wings, Papa Bites, and pepperoncini. Oddly enough, no pizza.

The Papa John's-themed sauce board is only one idea; this can work with nearly any condiment or assortment of dippers. Garlic sauce is the TikTok video's focus, but the chain supplies other sauce options like Buffalo and cool ranch. However, don't feel limited by what you can do with a sauce board from a pizza restaurant: Creative expression is only part of the fun.