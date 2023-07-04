Jones Soda Hatch Chile & Lime Soda Review: This Is One Spicy Soda

Get your bottle opener ready for another whimsical sip from the mischievous carbonation artists at Jones Soda. This time, the flavor cranks up the heat with a lime and Hatch chile blend, a fun desert-themed mix of authentic Southwestern flavors. A tingle of lime, a blast of hot green chiles, and a bunch of bubbles mingle in this groovy green brew, the latest in Jones Soda's apparent quest to capture every flavor on the planet in soda form. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but consider past flavors like Jones Halloween collection's Red Licorice and Caramel Apple. This time, the crafty cola crafts folk have added a splash of heat to temper the sweetness. It's an unexpected twist, even for this creative company.

How exactly does a pepper-flavored soda work? Does the heat added to the carbonation feel like a cherry bomb blasting in the back of your throat, or does a soda with both sweet and searing aspects heat and cool at the same time? When this provocative pop crossed our radar, we knew we had to crack a bottle and find out for ourselves. The suspense practically bubbled while we waited for the first sip.