Bonefish Grill Unveils New Social Hour Menu

It's five o'clock — or, in this case, three o'clock — somewhere! Bonefish Grill, a favorite restaurant destination for seafood lovers and meat fans alike, has unveiled its new Social Hour, a spin on the classic happy hour, at all of its restaurants nationwide. Bonefish Grill's Social Hour began just this past Monday, July 3, and runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of the week. Bonefish Grill's president Michael Healy said that it features a carefully crafted menu including "shareable dishes" as well as "premium spirits and innovative cocktails" in a press release.

Bonefish Grill didn't skimp on selection when it came to putting together its Social Hour menu. The choices fall into five categories: Shareable Starters starting at $15, Craveable Small Plates starting at $7, Irresistible Cocktails also starting at $7, Remarkable Spirits, and Desirable Wines and Drinks. Costs vary by location, so be sure to check out your local restaurant for the most accurate Social Hour prices.