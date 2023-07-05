Bonefish Grill Unveils New Social Hour Menu
It's five o'clock — or, in this case, three o'clock — somewhere! Bonefish Grill, a favorite restaurant destination for seafood lovers and meat fans alike, has unveiled its new Social Hour, a spin on the classic happy hour, at all of its restaurants nationwide. Bonefish Grill's Social Hour began just this past Monday, July 3, and runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of the week. Bonefish Grill's president Michael Healy said that it features a carefully crafted menu including "shareable dishes" as well as "premium spirits and innovative cocktails" in a press release.
Bonefish Grill didn't skimp on selection when it came to putting together its Social Hour menu. The choices fall into five categories: Shareable Starters starting at $15, Craveable Small Plates starting at $7, Irresistible Cocktails also starting at $7, Remarkable Spirits, and Desirable Wines and Drinks. Costs vary by location, so be sure to check out your local restaurant for the most accurate Social Hour prices.
So, what's on the Social Hour menu?
The Bonefish Grill Social Hour menu will have your mouth watering in no time. Items include The Big Bang (a larger serving of their popular Bang Bang Shrimp), B.L.T. Nachos complete with chimichurri and Bang Bang Shrimp sauce, Calamari with a spicy Asian-inspired sauce, and Ahi Tuna Poke in a Hawaiian poke sauce. Over on the beverages side, original cocktails include the Blueberry Lemon Drop, made with vodka, blueberry puree, and sour mix. There's also the Mango Bourbon Sour featuring a lemon wheel garnish covered in cracked black pepper. Looking for something new? Try out the restaurant's Jefferson's Ocean "Aged at Sea" Bourbon, which literally ages at sea while traveling around the world in barrels. If you're a simple wine, beer, or spirits fan, don't worry — those are available, too.
These new menu items will join Bonefish Grill's classic and popular dinner items like Chilean Sea Bass, Blackened Baja Fish Tacos, Chicken & Shrimp, and The Angler's Sirloin Steak. The restaurant is also open for lunch and Sunday brunch — and if you're feeling fancy, it even has a four-course private dining menu. Drinks for all meals — including Social Hour — are mixed by professional mixologists and often include house-made syrups and edible garnishes, so you know they have to be tasty.