Cheesecake Factory's Latest Dessert Is A Cookie Dough Lover's Dream
With National Cheesecake Day approaching on July 30, leave it to Cheesecake Factory to surprise us with a delicious new variation. The upcoming addition of Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans should please cookie and cheesecake lovers alike. Today reports that the new dessert is chock full of chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and topped with a layer of cookie dough frosting.
For cookie dough fans wondering if there's a way to enjoy a delicious piece of this new flavor without breaking the bank, Cheesecake Factory has you covered. If you become a member of Cheesecake Factory's rewards program before July 30, you can get a slice of the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans (or any dessert) for half price when you dine in-store on July 31 or August 1. However, the deal is limited to one discounted slice per guest, with a maximum of six per party. You also have to be present to receive the half-off price.
Since 2008, Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America, which is dedicated to fighting hunger in our country. Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents from every slice of the newest dessert purchased through July 29, 2024.
Fans have been waiting two years for a new cookie dough cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory's most popular cheesecake may be the Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake, but cookie-dough enthusiasts would disagree. The last cookie dough-flavored Cheesecake Factory cheesecake was the Chocolate Chip Cookie-Dough Cheesecake, featured for 2018's National Cookie Day. Fans of the classic flavor were disappointed when they tried to order it in 2021 and were told it was being discontinued, with many going to social media to complain. "Just found out today... Devastated isn't a strong enough word to describe what I'm feeling," one fan wrote on a Cheesecake Factory subreddit. "I just found out about this last month. I am so hurt!!! Sent the company a message on Twitter and no response," wrote another Redditor.
"National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition for us at The Cheesecake Factory, and we know our guests look forward to it every year," David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, said in 2019t. While the terms have changed from guests getting the featured cheesecake for half off on National Cheesecake Day to rewards members getting half-price slices a day or two after, one thing remains the same: Fans know they can anticipate the debut of one (and sometimes two) amazing new cheesecakes to try every year.