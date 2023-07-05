Cheesecake Factory's Latest Dessert Is A Cookie Dough Lover's Dream

With National Cheesecake Day approaching on July 30, leave it to Cheesecake Factory to surprise us with a delicious new variation. The upcoming addition of Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans should please cookie and cheesecake lovers alike. Today reports that the new dessert is chock full of chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and topped with a layer of cookie dough frosting.

For cookie dough fans wondering if there's a way to enjoy a delicious piece of this new flavor without breaking the bank, Cheesecake Factory has you covered. If you become a member of Cheesecake Factory's rewards program before July 30, you can get a slice of the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans (or any dessert) for half price when you dine in-store on July 31 or August 1. However, the deal is limited to one discounted slice per guest, with a maximum of six per party. You also have to be present to receive the half-off price.

Since 2008, Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America, which is dedicated to fighting hunger in our country. Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents from every slice of the newest dessert purchased through July 29, 2024.