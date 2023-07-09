Fast Food French Toast Sticks Ranked

America is entering a new era of fast-food breakfast menus, and somehow, the trend is landing on French toast sticks. As people find their time stretched thin between excruciatingly slow traffic and longer working hours, the modern-day professional needs something fast and tasty to get their morning pick-me-up while on the go. What better than to dive headfirst into the crispy, syrup-drenched realm of fast-food French toast sticks? You can even steer with one hand and dunk with the other.

From Wendy's to Burger King to Sonic, there are several options to choose from to get your sugary fix without breaking the bank. Breakfast is a sacred time for many folks, and long before fast-food restaurants caught on, French toast sticks held a special place in people's hearts (and stomachs). There's something magical about those cinnamon-kissed bites that can make even the grumpiest morning person crack a smile.

But not all French toast sticks are made equal, and with chains vying for your breakfast loyalty, it's time to determine which fast-food restaurant serves up the most scrumdiddlyumptious French toast sticks in town. It's the ultimate food showdown of them all — the fast-food French toast stick edition. We've ranked the options from worst to best, to give you every chance to savor the delicious morning treat.