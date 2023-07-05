A Georgia Subway's Titanic Joke Is Causing A Ruckus

What's the appropriate waiting period when it comes to joking about a tragic catastrophe in the deep sea? Comedians know that some topics are almost always off-limits, but there's not much precedent for imploding high-tech submersibles. A Georgia location of the sandwich chain Subway tested the waters when its staff joked about the recent OceanGate Titan disaster. "Our subs don't implode," read a marquee sign in front of a Subway in Rincon, a small town outside of Savannah (via WTOC).

The sign referenced the implosion of the submersible on June 18, which killed 5 including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and father-son duo Shahzada and Sulaiman Dawood on a descent to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. Some found the advertising message inconsiderate and offensive to those close to the tragedy, who had only recently discovered the fate of their friends and family.

After facing online backlash and swift action from corporate, the Subway location was quick to take down the message. An official statement from Subway assured: "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business" (via Fox Business).