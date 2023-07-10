We Finally Know The Reason Soy Sauce Bottles Have 2 Spouts

Even some die-hard sushi lovers who've been enjoying their favorite go-to rolls for years are mystified when it comes to the design of Kikkoman soy sauce bottles. That unmistakable red cap and classic savory taste are what make Kikkoman one of the most popular soy sauce brands out there (with a rich company history originating in 17th-century Japan). If you've ever taken a gander at one of these bottles while in a restaurant and wondered why there are two spouts instead of one, there's a very practical reason for this that you'll wish you knew sooner.

Unless you're an ultra-careful expert at coordination — or you already knew how to properly pour it — you've likely used a Kikkoman bottle a bit too hastily before. This often results in a rushing cascade of soy sauce that lands everywhere but where you hoped it would. That's where the second nozzle comes in handy. When pouring your sauce, if you place a finger over the spout closest to you, the flow is halted and you can control it much more effectively. By alternatingly pressing and releasing that second opening, you can avoid spilling, over-seasoning your food, and wasting soy sauce all in one fell swoop.

This innovative design hasn't been changed for over 60 years, has received praise, and has even been added to museum collections in Germany and in New York's Museum of Modern Art. However, in a post-COVID world, this hands-on technique is receiving a substantial amount of internet side-eye.