KFC Buffet Locations Do Still Exist. Here's Where To Find Them

For most Americans, visiting a KFC probably involves a trip down to the food court or to a stand-alone location. However, for the lucky inhabitants of a few specific cities, a trip to KFC looks more like a visit to a classic 1990s buffet.

Starting back in the '80s, Colonel Sanders' famous fried chicken chain began to open stores that were equipt to serve buffet-style meals alongside the chain's popular fast service option. The buffets were designed to allow guests to sample multiple items from the KFC menu, which seems like an ideal arrangement for indecisive diners. Despite how delicious a KFC buffet may sound, the chain's buffet-style restaurants soon gave way to the drive-thru and single-point service-based locations, following a larger trend leaning away from buffets throughout the restaurant industry.

Much to the delight of KFC fans, a handful of KFC buffet restaurants still exist throughout the country. However, the remaining buffets are quite limited and hard to find.