KFC Buffet Locations Do Still Exist. Here's Where To Find Them
For most Americans, visiting a KFC probably involves a trip down to the food court or to a stand-alone location. However, for the lucky inhabitants of a few specific cities, a trip to KFC looks more like a visit to a classic 1990s buffet.
Starting back in the '80s, Colonel Sanders' famous fried chicken chain began to open stores that were equipt to serve buffet-style meals alongside the chain's popular fast service option. The buffets were designed to allow guests to sample multiple items from the KFC menu, which seems like an ideal arrangement for indecisive diners. Despite how delicious a KFC buffet may sound, the chain's buffet-style restaurants soon gave way to the drive-thru and single-point service-based locations, following a larger trend leaning away from buffets throughout the restaurant industry.
Much to the delight of KFC fans, a handful of KFC buffet restaurants still exist throughout the country. However, the remaining buffets are quite limited and hard to find.
Where Are KFC Buffet Locations
The relative secrecy around which KFC locations actually feature buffet lines could be due to the chain's closure of its buffets in 2020 due to COVID dining restrictions. Several users on the KFC Reddit confirmed as much when they mentioned that their local KFC restaurants hadn't reopened their once-popular buffets. One Redditor wrote of their KFC's former buffet, "Ever since COVID's hard lockdown, they haven't had enough employees in the store to run the buffet. I imagine other locations with buffets have similar issues."
While a trip to KFC's official website will allow you to find out if you have a KFC store near you, you won't have any luck finding out which locations are buffet-stye. In order to get your hands on information regarding where to find a KFC buffet, you'll have to travel into the depths of the internet where a few dedicated bloggers have devoted their time to bringing KFC's secret buffet locations to light.
Mary Catherine Blog is one such blog that has uncovered a few KFC buffet locations. In addition, the Facebook group KFC Buffet Aficionados features a gold mine of information regarding KFC buffet locations in the U.S. and far beyond, including a curated database of U.S.-based KFC buffets. According to our research, only about four KFC buffets remain, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Waynesboro, Virginia; and Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada.