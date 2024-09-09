Signs KFC Is Struggling To Stay In Business

It's been decades since Harland David Sanders (the man who would later be bestowed with the honorary title of "Colonel") started selling fried chicken from a roadside restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. Unsurprisingly, the worldwide corporation known today as KFC has come a long way since these humble origins. Today, you can find the chain dotted around the U.S. and beyond, with over 29,000 restaurants selling the same KFC Original Recipe chicken.

But in recent years, it's safe to say that KFC's reign as the king of chicken is on shaky ground — if not already dead and buried. If you've eaten there yourself recently, you may have even remarked that the chicken doesn't quite hit the same as it used to. As per Colonel Sanders, the chain's quality began its downward slide the moment he sold it in 1964. He didn't exactly keep this sentiment to himself. In fact, KFC even sued the man whose likeness still represents the restaurant to this day, accusing him of libel and defamation after he made public remarks such as comparing its breading to "a damn fried dough ball stuck on some chicken" (via The Day).

Despite the Colonel's eloquent criticism, we'd argue that KFC's decline began in earnest in the 2010s. As other restaurants stepped up to serve customers' appetites — and to do it better, at that — the chain's shortcomings have earned it a smaller slice of the pie. Here's why we think KFC's days may be numbered.