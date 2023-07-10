Fast Food Croissants Ranked Worst To Best

No longer do we have to book a hotel room — or, you know, fly to Paris — when major drive-thru chains are serving hot, delicious croissants. These French confections are flaky, puffy, and layered with buttery indulgence. Wherever the day takes you, so too can your pastry tag along, and the plain base is tantalizingly open to condiments and spreads (or le petit déjeuner). So considering croissants have even seen a rise as the quick breakfast of choice in recent years, fast food restaurants have followed suit adopting creative flavors or carving them into (exceedingly popular) handheld breakfast sandwiches.

Having had our share of hectic commutes, we know the disappointment of getting a dry, fly-eaten pastry the coffee shop is clearly trying to get rid of. Every second matters when you're in a race against the clock and for that matter, so does every dollar. Crescents are baked at varying levels in the drive-thru lane, and the fact that they arrive in different styles can sway even the surest of diners. While we can't promise patisserie-level goodies at every chain, we can at least point you in the right direction. When traffic's in gridlock, here are the croissants that you'll want to look out for – which we've ranked from worst to best.