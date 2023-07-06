Rao's New Saucy Handbags Are The Hit Of Italian Kitsch We Need

In April 2022, Rao's Homemade hosted its first-ever pop-up market in New York City. Guests had the chance to sample the various Rao's Homemade sauce flavors, taste wines, and purchase products at a discounted price. More interestingly, however, guests could also buy Rao's Homemade-inspired jewelry and bedazzled sauce jars.

This year, June 9 through June 11, Rao's Homemade hosted its second pop-up in Chicago. As was the case with the first pop-up event, guests again had the opportunity to sample products from the Rao's Homemade line and buy exclusive items — including five new sauces and soups from the brand, as well as a Rao's handbag.

Both handbag styles cost $1,000 and are made with real leather. The bags are designed to look just like a jar of Rao's Homemade sauce, be it classic marinara or the new Vodka Arrabbiata. The way the bag opens even mimics how you might peel off the label before recycling. Talk about saucy accessories, right?