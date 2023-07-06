Rao's New Saucy Handbags Are The Hit Of Italian Kitsch We Need
In April 2022, Rao's Homemade hosted its first-ever pop-up market in New York City. Guests had the chance to sample the various Rao's Homemade sauce flavors, taste wines, and purchase products at a discounted price. More interestingly, however, guests could also buy Rao's Homemade-inspired jewelry and bedazzled sauce jars.
This year, June 9 through June 11, Rao's Homemade hosted its second pop-up in Chicago. As was the case with the first pop-up event, guests again had the opportunity to sample products from the Rao's Homemade line and buy exclusive items — including five new sauces and soups from the brand, as well as a Rao's handbag.
Both handbag styles cost $1,000 and are made with real leather. The bags are designed to look just like a jar of Rao's Homemade sauce, be it classic marinara or the new Vodka Arrabbiata. The way the bag opens even mimics how you might peel off the label before recycling. Talk about saucy accessories, right?
Everything you need to know about Rao's handbags
If Rao's decision to come out with a food-themed handbag feels familiar, you might be thinking of Panera's Fendi-inspired baguette handbag, released in February. Designers like Kate Spade and Rommy Kuperus have also been diving into the realm of food-like handbags, from pizza slices to various baked goods.
However, while other foodie handbags are a bit more accessible — both in price and in literal availability — Rao's saucy handbags are harder to come by. In addition to costing $1,000, the bags are exclusive to the pop-up event. You may still be able to get your hands on one through the virtual Saucery experience, but it's uncertain how many handbags are left for purchase, if any.
Regardless of whether or not you'll personally be rocking a Rao's handbag this summer, it's worth noting that all proceeds from handbag sales are being donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. This nonprofit helps families who are experiencing food insecurity by providing meals, nutrition resources, and even job training. When you donate, each dollar provides three meals to families in need, so all the more reason to buy a bag if you can, if you're able.