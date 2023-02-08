Panera Released Fendi-Inspired Baguette Shaped Bag For NYFW

In many ways, food and fashion collide on a regular basis. Every year, eateries battle to release the best food-themed ugly sweaters in time for the holidays, while Coke, Taco Bell, Cheetos, and other heavy-hitters in the food industry boast extensive clothing lines (via TrendHunter). Sometimes, however, well-known purveyors of edible products develop clothing and accessories designed specifically to solve an eating-related problem.

One such instance occurred when research revealed that many pizza-noshers change into their pajamas the minute they arrive home. In response to this fact, The Sun reports that Domino's launched a wipeable adult onesie, so their patrons could grab a slice or two without worrying about an errant drop of sauce, slice of pepperoni, or chunk of pineapple (depending on what side you take in the pineapple on pizza debate). If you've ever felt that lifting a Burger King Whopper to your mouth required too much effort, the eatery developed the hands-free whopper holder. Eater describes this invention as being similar to a "harmonica holder," but for keeping your burger within chomping distance. In case you're wondering why you've never seen this unusual accessory in a BK near you, it was only sent to 50 customers in Puerto Rico who were loyalty program members.

And now there's good news for anyone with a handbag addiction. Yes, Panera has just introduced a reason to add another purse to your collection and solve a problem you didn't even know you had.