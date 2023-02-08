Panera Released Fendi-Inspired Baguette Shaped Bag For NYFW
In many ways, food and fashion collide on a regular basis. Every year, eateries battle to release the best food-themed ugly sweaters in time for the holidays, while Coke, Taco Bell, Cheetos, and other heavy-hitters in the food industry boast extensive clothing lines (via TrendHunter). Sometimes, however, well-known purveyors of edible products develop clothing and accessories designed specifically to solve an eating-related problem.
One such instance occurred when research revealed that many pizza-noshers change into their pajamas the minute they arrive home. In response to this fact, The Sun reports that Domino's launched a wipeable adult onesie, so their patrons could grab a slice or two without worrying about an errant drop of sauce, slice of pepperoni, or chunk of pineapple (depending on what side you take in the pineapple on pizza debate). If you've ever felt that lifting a Burger King Whopper to your mouth required too much effort, the eatery developed the hands-free whopper holder. Eater describes this invention as being similar to a "harmonica holder," but for keeping your burger within chomping distance. In case you're wondering why you've never seen this unusual accessory in a BK near you, it was only sent to 50 customers in Puerto Rico who were loyalty program members.
And now there's good news for anyone with a handbag addiction. Yes, Panera has just introduced a reason to add another purse to your collection and solve a problem you didn't even know you had.
This sandwich-shaped bag is a splash of color
Are you a huge fan of Panera baguette sandwiches? Who isn't? Have you always wished that you had a designated fashion accessory for storing your Ham & Swiss? Even if the thought of a baguette-transporter has never crossed your mind, it likely is now. And thanks to Panera, there is a stylish way to tote your substantial sandwich from Point A to B.
Yesterday, the folks at Panera launched their foray into a whole new kind of baguette with the "BAGuette," an on-brand green bag featuring a large gold "P" buckle. A PR Newswire press release explained that with New York Fashion Week quickly approaching, this is the perfect purse for anyone looking "for a pop of color" slung over their shoulder in the beloved baguette style. The baguette bag was first introduced to the world by Fendi and, according to Marie Claire, has spawned more than "1000 variations" since its birth. Make that 1001. It has been lovingly lugged by "Sex and The City's" Carrie Bradshaw, Scarlett Johansson, and "baguette Fendi-hoarder," Elizabeth Taylor.
Unfortunately, Panera's bag sold out right away, but you can still get your perfectly manicured paws on one. The press release shares that MyPanera members that "purchase all 3 Toasted Baguette Sandwiches" (the Green Goddess Caprese Melt, the Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, and the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt), will be entered into a contest to win their own BAGuette. Let the baguette binge begin.