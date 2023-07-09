14 Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors In The US And Where They Came From

Ice cream is one of the tastiest ways of cooling off on a sweltering summer day. And it's so popular in the United States that July was made National Ice Cream Month. According to The National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association, Americans eat more ice cream than any other country, with an average of 48 pints per person per year.

Americans have a long history with ice cream. Both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were big fans. Both former presidents had ice houses built at their respective plantation homes, Mount Vernon and Monticello, so they could enjoy what was, at the time, quite the delicacy. While they had access to many flavors 200-plus years ago, there were not nearly as many as we have today.

This is not an exhaustive list of popular ice cream flavors across the U.S., so please don't be offended if your favorite scoop isn't on it. We have, however, gathered together a list of the top 14 most popular flavors in the U.S., each of which has a history as unique as the flavor itself.