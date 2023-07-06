Homemade Sorbet In An Edible(ish) Lemon Cup Is The Perfect Summer Dessert

Can you think of a single summer memory without a nice, frozen dessert in it? It's practically a must for the hotter months of the year, especially if you live in the South, where the heat index often climbs to over 100 degrees. You probably get your sweet treats from the frozen section at your local grocery store, or the nearest fast food restaurant, but have you ever made your own? And no, you don't need a fancy ice cream or sorbet maker.

Crowded Kitchen shared a recipe on TikTok for strawberry lemonade sorbet using only three ingredients, a blender, and a lemon juicer. With some frozen strawberries, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey or agave, you can have homemade sorbet in just five minutes. And the best part? You can use the hollowed lemons as cups for the sorbet.

Many viewers compared the recipe to Island Way Sorbet, which you can buy at Costco, BJ's, and other retailers. Plus, there are plenty of other online recipes for DIY sorbets to fill your entire summer.