Homemade Sorbet In An Edible(ish) Lemon Cup Is The Perfect Summer Dessert
Can you think of a single summer memory without a nice, frozen dessert in it? It's practically a must for the hotter months of the year, especially if you live in the South, where the heat index often climbs to over 100 degrees. You probably get your sweet treats from the frozen section at your local grocery store, or the nearest fast food restaurant, but have you ever made your own? And no, you don't need a fancy ice cream or sorbet maker.
Crowded Kitchen shared a recipe on TikTok for strawberry lemonade sorbet using only three ingredients, a blender, and a lemon juicer. With some frozen strawberries, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey or agave, you can have homemade sorbet in just five minutes. And the best part? You can use the hollowed lemons as cups for the sorbet.
Many viewers compared the recipe to Island Way Sorbet, which you can buy at Costco, BJ's, and other retailers. Plus, there are plenty of other online recipes for DIY sorbets to fill your entire summer.
Sorbets are a healthy alternative to ice cream
The viewers who followed the Crowded Kitchen strawberry lemonade sorbet recipe said it tasted great, and although the recipe calls for strawberries, you can use any type of frozen berries. You can also make a watermelon sorbet, pineapple sorbet, mango sorbet, and many others using different fruits.
Sorbet is known to be a healthy alternative to ice cream, since it typically has fewer calories, is dairy free and fat free, and uses natural fruit. Plus, if you follow the Crowded Kitchen recipe and use a natural sweetener like agave or honey, you can reap additional health benefits, as University Hospitals explains.
And if you're wondering if you can eat the entire lemon "cup," the answer is yes. It's both safe and beneficial to eat lemon peels, as they contain vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, and other nutrients (via Healthline). It's not easy to find tasty frozen desserts that are healthy and not loaded with refined sugar, which is what makes this homemade sorbet the perfect summer dessert.