The Crunchy Snack You Should Be Topping Eggs With

In Season 2, Episode 9 of "The Bear," aptly titled "Omelette," Syd whips up a French omelet for a hungry, exhausted, and pregnant Sugar — but not just any omelet would do for the restaurant's sweet, hard-working project manager. Syd, being the creative culinary genius she is, sprinkles hefty crumbles of potato chips atop the perfectly folded eggs. Many fans agree that this simple yet madly innovative dish alone deserves its own spinoff.

Topping your eggs — any style — with potato chips is a delicious way to combine a tasty snack with a wholesome meal. For starters, the crispy texture of the chips combined with the fluffy texture of the eggs creates a delightful contrast that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. The crunchiness also adds an extra layer of excitement to each and every bite, making the overall eating experience even more enjoyable. Who knew that this iconic salty snack paired so well with a classic breakfast fare?