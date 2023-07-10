The Crunchy Snack You Should Be Topping Eggs With
In Season 2, Episode 9 of "The Bear," aptly titled "Omelette," Syd whips up a French omelet for a hungry, exhausted, and pregnant Sugar — but not just any omelet would do for the restaurant's sweet, hard-working project manager. Syd, being the creative culinary genius she is, sprinkles hefty crumbles of potato chips atop the perfectly folded eggs. Many fans agree that this simple yet madly innovative dish alone deserves its own spinoff.
Topping your eggs — any style — with potato chips is a delicious way to combine a tasty snack with a wholesome meal. For starters, the crispy texture of the chips combined with the fluffy texture of the eggs creates a delightful contrast that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. The crunchiness also adds an extra layer of excitement to each and every bite, making the overall eating experience even more enjoyable. Who knew that this iconic salty snack paired so well with a classic breakfast fare?
Get creative with your potato chips
Of course, potato chips come in a variety of flavors in addition to the beloved original, including barbecue, sour cream & onion, and salt and vinegar. By choosing a flavor that complements the ingredients in your omelet, you have the power to enhance its overall profile. For example, if you're making a Southwestern-style omelet with peppers, onions, and cheese, adding some spicy jalapeño potato chips on top provides that extra needed kick. Potato chips also add an element of visual appeal to your plate. The chips' vibrant colors and unique shapes can make your omelet look more interesting and appetizing.
Potato chips additionally provide a convenient, affordable, and readily available garnish option — not just for eggs, but also for soups, salads, sandwiches, casseroles, and you name it. They're easily accessible, yes, but they can also be stored for a long time without losing their signature crackle. When you want to add a little something extra to your eggs without having to go through the hassle of heading to the store, perusing the spice rack, or chopping vegetables, just reach for the bag of chips.