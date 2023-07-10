You Should Be Frying Canned Green Beans More Often

Move over, fried pickles. There's a new particularly crispy vegetable in town. Fried green beans are a classic Southern side dish that can please any crowd. Sure, there are a million ways to make green beans, but there are also a million reasons why should you specifically be frying them more often.

Frying green beans can intensify their natural flavors and create a savory, slightly caramelized taste with noticeable depth. They also boast a crispy exterior and a tender interior, providing a perfectly even contrast of textures. The cooking process is relatively quick and straightforward, as fried green beans can be coated in batter or seasoned flour and fried until crisp, which makes them quite a convenient option. If you don't want to deep-fry them, though, you can pan-fry them instead.

Fried green beans can also be a versatile addition to your meals. They're easily served as a standalone appetizer, paired as a side dish alongside main courses, or even used as an ingredient in stir-fries, salads, or grain bowls. Trick up your nicoise salad by adding fried green beans instead of the cold variety, or mix them into a holiday casserole, or even follow the lead of Rachael Ray from Food Network and eat them straight with a side of wasabi ranch.