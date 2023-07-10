Possible Reasons Your Favorite Fast Food Menu Item Was Discontinued

Losing something you love is difficult. That's true even if that thing is a favorite fast food menu item. It's happened to millions of people who discover a delicious go-to meal or snack, only to have it ripped away by the unfeeling hands of corporate fast food execs, with no sign of when or if it'll ever return to the menu. It leaves many with one haunting question — why?

The answers are as varied as America's fast food cuisines. Take the McDonald's McRib, for instance. Many have long suggested the infamously sporadic sandwich comes and goes to generate hype among its dedicated fanbase and curious newcomers. This is likely at least partially true and has proven to be a successful marketing strategy for the Golden Arches.

But the real reason it keeps disappearing from the menu is related to dollars and cents. The pork cuts used to create the patty aren't always available at a price that makes the chain money, a phenomenon at least partially caused by the massive demand for pork from McDonald's itself.