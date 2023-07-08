What Happened To OA Foods From Shark Tank?

From its action-packed "Shark Tank" pitch to distribution in major grocery stores like Walmart, and Market of Choice, OA Foods is one of the show's success stories. Their flagship product Palmini is a low-carb pasta substitute made from sliced hearts of palm. "Shark Tank" fans may remember Alfonso Tejada's enthusiastic pitch during Season 9 Episode 24 (originally aired in February 2018) where he and a Palmini mascot destroyed models of calories, carbs, and gluten. The introduction grabbed the attention of sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Bethenny Frankel, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. Tejada then followed up with samples. The sharks had mixed reactions to the taste of Palmini.

One primary concern was that the sharks enjoy investing in patented inventions and natural food products are difficult to patent. Palmini broke past that barrier since OA Foods developed the machine they use to cut the hearts of palms. Also, it's a family company that already had success distributing plant-based foods from Bolivia such as quinoa and chia seed.

OA Foods received an offer from Cuban and Greiner for $300,000 in exchange for 25% equity. He quickly accepted the offer. Tejada told The Alligator he wanted to bring them on board due to their experience with food products. You may be curious whether OA Foods benefited from that "Shark Tank" pitch and whether the exposure and investment led to sustainable success.