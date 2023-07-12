Costco's Viral Food Court Chicken Bakes Can Be Found In The Frozen Aisle

Costco food court snacks have a beloved following all their own, independent of the great deals customers can find on bulk items. Some of the most loved food court snacks include the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, slices of pizza, and the chicken bake. For those uninitiated, the chicken bake is similar to a hot pocket that is stuffed with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar salad dressing. It's all encased in a crust that is baked until bubbly and volcanic-level hot. Luckily, Costco sells its frozen chicken bakes in a frozen 6-pack package for the times you need one without leaving the house.

We know Costco Chicken bakes are delicious because of the pizza dough crust and creamy dressing, but having it ready to go for you whenever you want it doesn't hurt. Surely, you could just pop the chicken bake in the microwave and eat, but thanks to Tik Tok, there's a much better way to reheat and eat. One way to ensure a warm and toasty inside, while maintaining a crunch on the outside is to first heat them up in the microwave, followed by toasting it on a grill or panini maker. Once it's cooked with some nice grill marks, it's ready to be devoured.