Costco's Viral Food Court Chicken Bakes Can Be Found In The Frozen Aisle
Costco food court snacks have a beloved following all their own, independent of the great deals customers can find on bulk items. Some of the most loved food court snacks include the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, slices of pizza, and the chicken bake. For those uninitiated, the chicken bake is similar to a hot pocket that is stuffed with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar salad dressing. It's all encased in a crust that is baked until bubbly and volcanic-level hot. Luckily, Costco sells its frozen chicken bakes in a frozen 6-pack package for the times you need one without leaving the house.
We know Costco Chicken bakes are delicious because of the pizza dough crust and creamy dressing, but having it ready to go for you whenever you want it doesn't hurt. Surely, you could just pop the chicken bake in the microwave and eat, but thanks to Tik Tok, there's a much better way to reheat and eat. One way to ensure a warm and toasty inside, while maintaining a crunch on the outside is to first heat them up in the microwave, followed by toasting it on a grill or panini maker. Once it's cooked with some nice grill marks, it's ready to be devoured.
Jazz up your frozen chicken bake
The Tik Tok video from @karenkonda1 shows that the frozen chicken bake is first microwaved for exactly two and a half minutes, before being grilled for about one minute. Instead of serving it with an extra helping of Caesar dressing, the chicken bake is enjoyed with Sriracha hot sauce and kimchi on the side. In a follow-up Tik Tok video, the chicken bake is served with a side of pickle de gallo. Since the chicken bake is loaded with sodium, it makes sense to serve it with something vinegary or acidic, like kimchi or pickles, to cut through the salt.
If you don't have a grill pan, but still want to enjoy a crispy chicken bake, pull out your air fryer. The best way to cook a frozen chicken bake in an air fryer is to first coat the bake in an olive oil spray or egg wash, then cook it for six minutes at 320 degrees. It is coated again, then cooked for an additional eight minutes. If you don't have a Costco near you and are craving a chicken bake, you can make it yourself. You can easily make this easy copycat Costco chicken bake recipe with chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and crescent roll dough.