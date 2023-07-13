The Iconic Brand Behind Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dedicated Trader Joe's shoppers likely know a lot about the offbeat supermarket chain's delicious and quirky offerings, many of which have developed cult followings. But fewer know the big secret behind these Trader Joe's-branded items — they may be made by some of the best-known brands out there.

That's certainly the case with the chain's fan-favorite gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. Those avoiding gluten may notice the similarities to iconic cookie maker Tate's, which also sells similarly thin, crispy, wheat-free varieties of the classic snack. That's not a coincidence. An investigation by Eater found that is likely that Tate's does, in fact, make these cookies for Trader Joe's, which the latter sells under its own name through a process known as "white labeling."

Generally, white labeling agreements are made between food sellers like supermarkets and producers. Food companies sell the use of their production facilities and ingredients or even sell already-made products to grocery chains in bulk at relative discounts. This allows supermarkets to offer affordable "store brand" varieties without the expense of building and operating their own food factories and other infrastructure. Meanwhile, producers make extra cash and ensure their equipment rarely sits idle. The one key to the arrangement? Both sides are generally prohibited from discussing the origin of the products, ensuring the source usually remains a mystery, and consumers don't know they can get similar quality products to brand names for cheaper.