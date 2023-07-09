How To Make Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Look Less Blob-Like

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic dessert, but they don't always look as impressive as they taste. Whether you're using pre-made dough or baking them from scratch, cookies have a tendency to turn into blobs on the baking sheet. They're still gooey and delicious, but one might think twice about bringing them to an event. Fortunately, the internet has a hack for making chocolate chip cookies look less blob-like once they're out of the oven.

Creator @designeatrepeat posted this technique on TikTok, revealing two steps for clean, circular chocolate chip cookies. First, if the cookies have expanded into one another, bakers should use a butter knife to "surgically" separate them. Then, while they're still warm, use the circular rim of a drinking glass to do the "cup wiggle trick" to turn these treats into perfect circles. As YouTuber audreysaurus demonstrates, a small bowl can be used for the same effect.

"Now I can proudly give these away without people questioning if I even know how to bake," the TikToker says after showcasing her work. Most individuals would like to feel that pride once their work is done, so they'd be wise to utilize this smart shaping method. It'll make chocolate chip cookies look like they're straight out of the bakery.