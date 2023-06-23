Tips To Make Your Cookies Look Like They Came Straight Out Of A Bakery

Cookies are one of those universally loved baked treats that everyone enjoys nibbling on, no matter what time of the day it is. Whether you're making them for a party, your family, or just yourself, a baker of just about any skill level can really create something special and memorable.

But as simple as they may be, not all cookies are created equal. Sometimes, cookies can come out hard, crumbly, flat, or dry when you really want them to come out gooey, soft, and beautiful.

Thankfully, there are plenty of tricks that home cooks can adopt that can seriously improve their cookie game. We've reached out to several professional bakers to give us their best tips to help your cookies taste like they came fresh from the bakery. Strap on your apron, and get your notebook out. Here are some tips for getting your cookies to taste better than your grandma's did.