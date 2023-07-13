The Secret Ingredient You Should Add To Chick-Fil-A's Egg White Grill

Out of all the restaurant chains we know, Chick-fil-A is certainly the most dedicated to promoting the idea of chicken as a breakfast food. When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, though, there's little doubt that the egg really did come before the chicken, so even this most chicken-centric of chains bows to that convention in that they, too, offer a few egg sandwiches of sorts. When we say of sorts, we're referring, in a non-yolking way, to the fact that one such sandwich, the egg white grill, is made with whites alone. (Otherwise, it would just be called the less-euphonious "egg grill.")

The egg white grill is a partial mother-and-child reunion in that the sandwich also contains chicken as well as a slice of cheese. It is one of the CFA breakfast menu's lower-calorie options, with its 290 calories coming in just about the yogurt parfait's 270 and with less than half of the 700 calories found in the hash brown scramble burrito. If you don't mind tacking on a few extra calories to add an extra dimension to the taste, though, one Chick-fil-A employee interviewed by the chain's Chicken Wire blog suggests that strawberry jam (35 calories per packet) adds some sweetness. This element can balance the slightly citrusy flavor of the sandwich and help to offset the blandness of the egg whites.