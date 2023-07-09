Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With George Foreman Grills

Despite its name, the George Foreman Grill was actually invented by Michael Boehm. Back in the 1990s, Boehm wanted to design a tabletop grill that could cook both sides of the food and drain excess fat at the same time. Foreman was the brand ambassador — and personal fan — of the grill and made it a commercial success. Nearly 30 years later, over 100 million George Foreman Grills have been sold.

The grill's popularity stems from its cooking times, fat-reducing design, and nearly foolproof operation. While it was designed to make grilling as easy as possible, it's also surprisingly easy to make mistakes when using it. Whether it's forgetting that it needs time to preheat first, or skipping the proper post-grilling cleanup steps, many George Foreman Grill owners are making mistakes that prevent them from getting the most out of their tabletop grill. Here are the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid if you just picked up a George Foreman Grill of your own.