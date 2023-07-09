Why You Should Add Fish To Your Potato Salad

What summer barbecue would be complete without potato salad? This classic side dish is a perfect complement to grilled meat, offering creaminess from the mayonnaise, a bit of acidity from the vinegar, and even some spice depending on what type of seasoning and mustard you use. But even with all these great qualities, there's one thing that you could be adding to this classic side dish to give it some extra lift and dimension — fish. There are many mistakes people can make with potato salad, but there's one thing that even well-made classic potato salads sorely lack, and that's umami. That's where fish comes in.

Incorporating a seafood element can be a no-stress way to transform potato salad into a dish so good it can be eaten on its own. When thinking about how to add fish, it's tempting to gravitate towards something comfortable and familiar, such as grilled or sautéed fish that you might then cool and dice before adding to the mix. While viable, grilled fish should shine on its own and not get masked behind all the mayo and mustard. More complimentary fish ingredients to add might include canned fish, fish roe, or fish sauce, instead. Fish sauce is by far the easiest and most economical way to instantly add umami and fish essence without actual fish, but needs to be used carefully. Be sure to start with just a teaspoon first, and adjust the rest of the seasoning from there.