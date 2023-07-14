The Key Sign Of A Good Recipe Is All In The Details

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single cook in possession of good ingredients must be in want of a recipe. While many would dispute the opening line of "Pride and Prejudice," our revision does hold true when it comes to the culinary arts. It's easy enough to wing a simple salad or sandwich, true, but for anything more complicated, a good recipe can be your best friend (even if you only use it as a jumping-off point). The problem lies in determining exactly what makes a recipe good, but one rule of thumb to follow is to look for one that's as specific as possible.

Vague directions are seldom helpful — if you're cooking a milk-based sauce, "heat until hot" lacks the necessary directive "stir to prevent scorching." It also helps if a recipe not only says "reduce the sauce by ¼" but, for those of us not experts at visual volume estimation, adds the detail "and coats the back of a spoon." Time ranges, too, are crucial, since a good recipe lets you know whether you'll be standing over the stove for two minutes or two hours. Specificity even extends to the ingredients list where a good recipe will let you know what they mean by "small lemon," whether it's one inch in diameter or two. The very best recipes, in fact, tell you not only that you'll need that single small lemon, but also measure the juice so you're sure to have the right amount.