Why Is TikTok So Toxic For The Restaurant Industry?

Once upon a time, opining about restaurants was left to a select group of lucky professionals who worked for print media and spent their days and nights dining out on the company's dime. These days, we're more reliant on social media to fill this role, which is okay in cases of crowd-sourced review sites such as Yelp and Trip Advisor. In recent years, however, social media influencers, particularly those on TikTok, are not just critiquing but actively trying to (and in many cases succeeding in) impact the restaurant experience.

While one pretty blatant example of this would be TikTok creators dreaming up wacky "secret menu" items and then expecting poor overworked minimum wage employees to memorize the complicated formulas, this pretty much only affects the fast food industry and here we're focusing more on fine dining. Still, TikTok trends are felt in this arena, as well, as is the case with an upscale NYC eatery that has a $28 gussied-up butter board on the menu. While the addition of a single menu item may seem harmless, it's emblematic of what we see as a disturbing trend: TikTok, it seems, may be getting dangerously close to dictating how we dine. Influencers seem to hold enough sway to determine not only what gets emphasized on the menu, but which restaurants thrive and which go under. What's more, they may not even be in it for the right reasons, instead wielding their social media influence to turn restaurants into hostages of virality and likes.