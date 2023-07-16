Recipes Copycat Recipes

Copycat Bojangles Dirty Rice Recipe

rice with peppers and sausage Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes AND Mashed Staff/

Bojangles may be a fast food chain that's best known for its chicken and biscuits, but its dirty rice is a sleeper side dish of white rice, sausage meat, and spices. While recipe developer Catherine Brookes' version is not an exact duplicate of the chain's dirty rice, she feels that it's "a close match for the Bojangles recipe flavor-wise." Here she's opting to use brown rice instead of white to make the dish, but admits that this choice "can totally be down to preference here" and further clarifies that "You can easily sub one for the other."

Brookes describes this rice recipe as "so simple to make, yet totally delicious" due to the meat and seasonings that give it flavor. As the dish contains both meat and starch, it could make for a light meal or hearty snack on its own, or you could prepare it as a side for a meal of fried chicken or barbecued ribs.

Collect the ingredients for the copycat Bojangles dirty rice

rice sausage vegetables and seasonings Catherine Brookes/Mashed

To make this recipe you'll need some cooked rice, either brown to duplicate Brookes' dirty rice or white for a dish that's a bit more like the Bojangles original. You'll also need ground sausage meat, an onion, a pepper, and some garlic as well as paprika, cayenne, thyme, salt, and pepper for seasoning.

Cook the sausage

cooked sausage meat in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

This dirty rice is more or less a one-pot meal, with "less" being the fact that you will actually need a different pot to cook the rice unless you purchase the pre-cooked kind. At this stage, however, you should already have cooked the rice, so when you're frying the sausage, choose a pot that's big enough to hold all of the ingredients.

Cook the sausage meat for about 8 to 10 minutes until there is no pink left inside. Stir it to break up the clumps as you cook it, too. Brookes likes to use a wooden spoon for this part.

Cook the vegetables

cooked sausage with vegetables Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Once the sausage is done, keep it in the pot, but toss in the onions, peppers, and garlic. Cook these new additions, along with the sausage, for 8 to 10 minutes to soften them up.

Add the rice and seasonings

cooked sausage vegetables and rice Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Stir the rice into the meat and vegetables along with the paprika, cayenne, and thyme plus as much salt and pepper as you feel the dish needs. As everything is cooked, it's safe to taste and adjust the seasonings at this stage, but keep on heating and stirring the dirty rice until it's all warmed up.

You'll probably need to eat up this dirty rice pretty quickly. While Brookes suggests "The leftovers would ... be great added to a soup or stew," she feels they'll only last in the refrigerator for a single day even if stored in an airtight container. You can, however, freeze anything that you're unable to consume within 24 hours.

If you're a fan of Bojangles' dirty rice, you can skip the drive-thru and make this copycat version instead.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
21
minutes
Servings
6
Servings
rice with peppers and sausage
Total time: 31 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 ½ cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon thyme
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
Directions
  1. In a large pan over medium heat, brown the sausage meat for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking it apart as it cooks.
  2. Stir the onion, pepper, and garlic into the sausage and cook the vegetables for 8 to 10 minutes to soften.
  3. Add the rice and seasonings to the vegetables and sausage and cook the mixture for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  4. Serve the rice as desired.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 327
Total Fat 19.6 g
Saturated Fat 5.9 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 52.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 24.1 g
Dietary Fiber 2.6 g
Total Sugars 2.5 g
Sodium 561.8 mg
Protein 14.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
