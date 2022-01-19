Here's What Dirty Rice Actually Is

In a recent episode of the podcast "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," the father-daughter duo come together to share their favorite rice recipes with listeners. The pair go through paella, risotto, fried rice, and even touch on dirty rice. While the name might seem off-putting to those unfamiliar with it, anyone who has tried the dish has found something to love in this flavorful side.

According to Simply Recipes, this rice gets its "dirty" look from the use of a few choice ingredients. Traditionally, dirty rice recipes call for minced chicken gizzards or livers. Once these organs get chopped up and fried, the brown bits lend a dirty look to the overall dish — in "Always Hungry," Flay compares it to olive juice in a dirty martini. The history of the dish goes back centuries; some claim dirty rice started off in Louisiana and came about as a way to feed a ton of people with very few ingredients.

Over time, the recipe evolved to include a ton of different components. Some people have swapped in sausage for livers, substituted in red peppers for green peppers, added black beans or jalapeño peppers, and even substituted the kinds of rice. Many claim that you also need to use a Cajun spice blend to season the rice. This seasoning differs from Creole spice blends thanks to a heavier emphasis on peppers and spicy heat in general. While many have their signature take on this dish, Flay has a go-to version he shared with fans.