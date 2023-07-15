13 Regional Foods Outsiders May Never Understand

No matter how well-traveled an eater may be, every region in the U.S. has unique food offerings that only insiders can truly appreciate. We're not talking about the recipes everyone wants to try. These dishes are idiosyncratic, whimsical, and difficult to palate if you aren't familiar with their heritage or ingredients. While some have become beloved hyperlocal flavors due to the availability of ingredients, others are inventions born of imagination and a sense of adventure. Whatever the origin, the mere mention of these items sparks a fire of recognition from anyone who's ever tasted them, for better or worse.

Those who haven't tried boiled peanuts from the South, loco moco from Hawaii, or cudighi from Michigan's Upper Peninsula may never understand the devotion inspired by treasured foods that need to be enjoyed in their original environment for maximum effect. Attempts to recreate the dish elsewhere won't do. We tracked down a menu of quirky foods created with an undeniable local accent, solely understood by eaters who occupy the terrain of origin. Step away from the regional specialties everyone should try and get a taste of the local treats only a native can love — if you can stomach it.