28% Of People Say This Is The Famous Regional Food They Would Want To Try- Mashed Survey

28% Of People Say This Is The Famous Regional Food They Would Want To Try

In an increasingly homogenized world where it seems every strip mall has a Starbucks, a Chick-fil-A, and a Panera, it's good to know that regional specialties are still a thing. Okay, sure, you can get New York-style cheesecake, Maryland(ish) crab cakes, and New England clam chowder in nearly every supermarket nationwide (Manhattan clam chowder, not so much, although Progresso and Campbell's do still make the stuff). Even Sonic sells Chicago dogs — just don't ask for ketchup! Still, when you're traveling, it's always a little bit more fun to seek out and sample the local cuisine.

Which regional food would you most like to try if you were taking a road trip to hit the nation's best food spots? Mashed recently polled 604 readers and gave them a choice between six different specialties: Cincinnati chili, Louisiana gumbo, Minnesota hotdish, Philly cheesesteak, Texas barbecue, and Wisconsin cheese curds. While the top two candidates were separated by fewer than 15 votes, at the end of the day, there was still a clear winner. The good news for non-travelers is that the most popular local specialty is also widely available outside its region of origin.