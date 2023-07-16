The Case For Making Cookies With Shortening, Not Butter

At its simplest, cookies are made with flour, butter, and sugar. While many people opt for unsalted butter to make a fresh batch of cookies, there are plenty of reasons to use shortening instead. Shortening is a 100% fat baking ingredient made either from animal fat or solidified vegetable oil. Although it's often framed as a highly unhealthy ingredient, when consumed in moderation, shortening can take your cookies to new heights.

For starters, shortening has a higher melting point than butter, which means that cookies made with shortening tend to spread less during baking. This can yield a batch of cookies that are taller and have a softer, more tender texture. Unlike butter, which contains water, shortening is a solid fat that can help prevent a too-crisp cookie. If you want an ultra-soft cookie, shortening works wonders.

Butter has a distinct flavor, while shortening is relatively neutral in taste. If you prefer cookies with a milder flavor or want the other ingredients in your cookie recipe to shine, shortening is a great option. Shortening also has a longer shelf-life than butter, which helps prevent unnecessary food waste if you're not a frequent cookie baker.

Plus, if you're using vegetable oil-based shortening instead of one made from animal fat, it's actually vegan-friendly.