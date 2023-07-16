The Earliest Known Alcoholic Beverages Sound Kind Of Gross

What comes to mind when you think of the oldest known prehistoric alcohol? Perhaps it's an ancient wine from Greece, or a primitive version of beer from Egypt? The answer is actually somewhat of a combination of both — a mixed fermented drink of rice and honey that featured hawthorn berries and/or grapes as detailed by research on the Penn Museum website.

Dr. Robert McGovern, a biomolecular archaeologist at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, and a team of international researchers uncovered evidence of this Neolithic concoction from pottery unearthed in the village of Jiahu in Northern China. Chemical analyses of these samples indicate that this alcoholic beverage was brewed roughly 9,000 years ago, which predates the barley-based beers and grape wines that started appearing in the Middle East soon after. And while a roughly filtered fermented drink of rice, honey, and fruit may sound gross by today's brewing standards, it's actually pretty awesome to think about how much ingredient DNA it shares with modern alcohols. After all, rice is still used for sake, honey is used for mead, and grapes are grown all over the world for wine.