Joe Bastianich's Rules For MasterChef And Avoiding Terrible Pasta - Exclusive Interview

In 2011, Joe Bastianich described his superhero mission on "MasterChef" to Jimmy Fallon: "I'm not mean!" he assured us. "But when bad food happens to good people, it's a problem, and I'm there to stop that." (YouTube has preserved the clip, should you want a refresher.) For over a decade, the "MasterChef" judge and celebrated restaurateur has valiantly stuck to his guns.

Has the bastion of excellence gone soft, or is Season 13 fundamentally different? So far on "MasterChef: United Tastes of America," Bastianich told Mashed that he's tasted a "perfectly seasoned" steak, been surprised by "tasty" — deconstructed! — coleslaw, and "amazed" by gumbo. Can we all agree that those are a lot of positives for a food critic notorious for glowering silences and throwing plates of contestants' food into the trash?

Then again, Bastianich didn't have to throw a toddler-sized temper tantrum over Wayne Lewis' failed attempt at a pumpkin risotto — social media did that for him. By now, we dread the appearance of the often-botched Italian dish as much as he does when a "MasterChef" contestant dares to take it on. In our exclusive interview, Bastianich got honest with Mashed about the food trends that drive him bonkers and the dishes he wishes contestants would stop attempting (please), and he also talked about pasta, wine, and the Mexican food Aarón Sánchez made him fall in love with.