The Easiest Way To Reheat Nachos (That Isn't A Microwave)

Whether you made a batch of homemade sheet pan nachos or brought some home from your favorite restaurant, if you have leftover nachos on your hands, you don't want them to go to waste. After all, they're nachos — the last thing you should do is toss that delicious goodness away. However, if you've ever put leftover nachos in the microwave, you already know that doing so results in a plate of soggy mess. Luckily, there's another way to go about reheating your nachos that's just as easy, nearly as fast, and a far superior way to achieve that classic crunch the second time around.

Preheat your oven to a lower temperature (about 225 degrees Fahrenheit) and grab a baking sheet. Once it reaches the proper temperature, place the cold nachos on a lightly greased baking sheet, pop them in the oven, and wait about 15 minutes for your nachos to reclaim their original cheesy, crunchy perfection.

After your snack finishes reheating, add any extra toppings you might have on hand at home, such as salsa, guacamole, or sour cream. Finally, for the overall best results, try to remove any cold toppings from leftover nachos before refrigerating them for later use. No one wants to eat reheated sour cream.