The Easiest Way To Reheat Nachos (That Isn't A Microwave)
Whether you made a batch of homemade sheet pan nachos or brought some home from your favorite restaurant, if you have leftover nachos on your hands, you don't want them to go to waste. After all, they're nachos — the last thing you should do is toss that delicious goodness away. However, if you've ever put leftover nachos in the microwave, you already know that doing so results in a plate of soggy mess. Luckily, there's another way to go about reheating your nachos that's just as easy, nearly as fast, and a far superior way to achieve that classic crunch the second time around.
Preheat your oven to a lower temperature (about 225 degrees Fahrenheit) and grab a baking sheet. Once it reaches the proper temperature, place the cold nachos on a lightly greased baking sheet, pop them in the oven, and wait about 15 minutes for your nachos to reclaim their original cheesy, crunchy perfection.
After your snack finishes reheating, add any extra toppings you might have on hand at home, such as salsa, guacamole, or sour cream. Finally, for the overall best results, try to remove any cold toppings from leftover nachos before refrigerating them for later use. No one wants to eat reheated sour cream.
Other ways to reuse leftover nachos
If you love unique ways to reuse leftovers, don't settle for reheating nachos. There are other ways you can breathe life back into your leftover chips and cheese to create a brand-new meal. For example, you could make chilaquiles.
Chilaquiles is the name of a Mexican breakfast staple that was born to revive leftover tortilla chips. In this dish, the chips simmer in a flavorful sauce until they're no longer crispy, then get topped with a range of extra ingredients, from beans to cheese to eggs. If you're worried about whether you can still achieve peak crispiness when reheating your nachos, then this recipe will allow you to reuse leftover nachos without worry.
Use your favorite chilaquiles recipe, skip the tortilla-frying step, and go right to making the sauce and placing your chips — or, in this case, your leftover nachos — in the sauce to simmer. Other creative options include adding your leftover nachos to a taco or tortilla soup or featuring them as a warm, crunchy taco salad topping.