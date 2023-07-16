The $3 Salmon Burger Made With Just 4 Aldi Ingredients

Aldi has long been known for being one of the cheapest grocery stores in town, which is part of what makes filling up one of its pay-for-use shopping carts so fun for many loyalists of the chain. The combination of discovering store-exclusive products and seeing their low prices ring up at checkout might even bring a sort of exhilaration. But, sadly, once the excitement over your budget-friendly shopping trip fades away, you're then faced with the daunting task of having to transform all of those Aldi finds into a meal.

Fortunately, it would appear that there's no gatekeeping within the grocer's fandom. Several members have shared their all-Aldi recipes to the world wide web, including TikTok user @aldiallthetime, who lived up to their name when they shared their recipe for salmon burgers in a video posted in June.

The handheld requires just four ingredients from Aldi: frozen salmon burgers, chipotle aioli, avocado, and brioche buns. The TikToker even provided a price breakdown for the dish, noting that each ingredient for them was $4.99, $2.49, $0.79, and $3.99, respectively. Their entire haul came to just $12.26 (though prices may vary by location) and is enough food to make a total of four sandwiches that round out to about $3 dollars each. What a deal.