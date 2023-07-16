The Best Way To Store Rhubarb Is Similar To Celery

With its vibrant red stalks and tangy flavor, rhubarb is a versatile and popular ingredient in both sweet and savory recipes. To make the most of this seasonal delight, proper storage is crucial to maintain its freshness and taste. Surprisingly, the best way to store rhubarb is similar to how you would store celery. With some expert tips, you'll be keeping your rhubarb fresh and delicious for longer.

Rhubarb, scientifically known as Rheum rhabarbarum and sometimes called pieplant, bears a resemblance to celery in appearance. But biting into a stalk of rhubarb is nothing like chomping down on a crisp celery stick. Despite their distinct taste, these two vegetables actually share structural characteristics and water content, leading to the application of similar storage techniques for both.

If you love rhubarb and want it to stay fresh, crisp, and full of flavor, treat it like celery when you get it home from the grocery store or farmers' market. Whatever option you choose, proper storage will help you make the most of this seasonal favorite.