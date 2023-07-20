Spicy Lemon Brussels Sprouts Recipe

The United States Department of Agriculture's Dietary Guidelines for Americans advises adults to eat about 2 cups of vegetables each day. While our intentions are usually great, we're not sure we consistently hit this mark. Why is it that we can easily eat two cups of potato chips or candy, but can't do the same with veggies? Well, we don't know about you, but we often struggle to find a way to make veggies irresistibly delicious. Too often veggie side dishes are bland, boring, or downright bitter.

While we are no strangers to marinating our meats and other protein options, we don't often take the same care with our vegetables. That's where recipe developer Christina Musgrave comes in. She brings us this recipe for spicy lemon Brussels sprouts, which focuses on creating uber amounts of flavor from only a handful of ingredients.