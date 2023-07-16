TikTok's Pizza Roll Pineapple Hack Is Totally Genius

Whether or not to put pineapple on pizza is a big debate. Ever since pineapple-topped Hawaiian pizza was invented in the 1960s by a Canadian man of Greek descent named Sam Panopoulos, both pizza fans who love the topping as well as those who loathe it have been outspoken about their opinions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for instance, tweeted that he "stand[s] behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation." Another Twitter user however, said they ordered a pineapple pizza and instead received a pie with a note presumably from the pizza shop stating, "Couldn't bring myself to put pineapple on it. That's gross." But maybe Time has put an end to this disagreement with a survey asking if pineapple is a viable pizza topping — over 67% of respondents answering "Yes."

If you're part of this 67%, you'll likely be excited to learn about everyone's new favorite TikTok pizza roll pineapple hack that's got us saying, "Whoa. Why didn't we think of this sooner?" TikToker Brett Asher took to the social media platform to show his over 28,000 followers how to insert a piece of pineapple into a pizza roll. Not only is this hack super genius, it's also incredibly simple.