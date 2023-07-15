What Actually Makes Jollibee's Fried Chicken Taste So Good?

Boneless fried chicken (nuggets, tenders, etc.) often comes with a dipping sauce, but bone-in chicken may be left to stand on its own. Not at Jollibee, however, as its Chickenjoy is accompanied by a side of gravy that, once again, the website fails to describe in any meaningful way. By all accounts, however, this gravy seems to be very thick and sticky, with a flavor that's somewhat on the sweet side but goes surprisingly well with the savory chicken. According to some Jollibee fans, this dip plays a significant role in Chickenjoy's deliciousness.

As to what goes into the gravy, again, no two copycat recipes seem to be alike (and, of course, Jollibee itself remains mum on the subject). Our copycat Jollibee gravy recipe is an entirely savory one, basically a standard cream gravy flavored with chicken bouillon and soy sauce, and it's best suited for those who aren't sold on sweet gravy. For a more Jollibee-like sauce, though, you may need to add some sugar (brown or white), while some copycat recipes call for additional ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, dried herbs, coconut milk, onions, tomato paste, and oyster sauce.

So, which one of these gravies comes closest to the true Jollibee experience? Unless you actually have a local Jollibee for comparison purposes, it's hard to know for sure. However, you can have fun experimenting with homemade versions of both the chicken and the gravy until the chain expands all over the U.S.