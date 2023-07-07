Copycat Jollibee Gravy Recipe

If you've ever eaten at a Jollibee location, then you know that there's a real star on its menu — and no, we're not talking about the fried chicken! Okay, Jollibee's fried chicken is the main draw, but if there's one menu item that comes oh-so-close, it just might be the ultra-savory, creamy gravy. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has graced us with this copycat Jollibee gravy recipe and notes that the Filipino fast-food chain has "crafted a gravy that almost transcends the category," adding that the sauce is "ebbing almost into condiment territory."

And, yes, for dunking, dipping, and slathering purposes, it's a very good thing that this gravy is almost like a condiment. "I think I've come close to nailing the flavor and mouthfeel," Watkins says of her gravy in comparison to Jollibee's, and she most definitely has put in the tasting leg work to compare the two. And, in case you're wondering what could possibly make this gravy so much more special than any other kind, Watkins explains: "There's a luscious, umami quality that just sets it above the rest." Don't believe us? Well, you'll just have to whip up a batch of this copycat gravy and experience the flavor explosion for yourself.