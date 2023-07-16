Xanthan Gum Is The Key Ingredient For Making Gluten-Free Cookies

If you've ever tried baking gluten-free cookies, you know how easy it is to mess them up. Gluten is a protein that holds flour together, so when you take it out of the equation, your cookies can disintegrate like the Avengers post-Thanos snap or turn into stodgy lumps of carbs that lie flat on the baking tray. Luckily, that's nothing a little bit of xanthan gum can't fix.

Xanthan gum is commonly used as a gluten substitute in baking. It is also used in products such as toothpaste, gels, shampoos, candy, frozen foods, and sauces. The additive is formed when Xanthomonas campestris bacteria ferment carbohydrates like glucose solution. Xanthan gum replicates the stickiness and elasticity provided by gluten, so adding it to a gluten-free flour can help maintain the structural integrity of baked goods, including cookies.

Gluten-free cookies can be dry, but since Xanthan gum has the ability to absorb and retain moisture, it can help keep them nice and soft for a long time. Moreover, it doesn't impart unwanted flavor or smell to food, so you can use it without reservations. You can also make chewy cookies with it, like our triple chocolate gluten-free cookies.