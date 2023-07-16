What You're Really Eating When You Bite Into A Corn Dog

We love the inherent diversity of the great melting pot that is the United States of America. But if there's one quibble we have with living in a nation composed almost entirely of immigrants from every imaginable corner of the world, it's the subsequent limit on wholly American culinary creations. In that sense, we tend to hold any truly American foods near and dear to our heart, hence our unabashed affection for the corn dog.

A sweet and salty culinary marvel, the humble corn dog is why some folks are convinced more meat-on-a-stick options should be available. After all, though the precise details of the origin of the corn dog may be a bit murky — at least in regard to who first invented it (and when) – no one could ever conceivably question the mouthwatering nature of this state fair and carnival staple.

Now, everyone knows corn dogs are made for walking (like Nancy Sinatra's boots). But far fewer folks likely have a firm grasp on what's actually inside the all-American treat beyond, well, corn and hot dogs. With that in mind, we decided to take a deeper look at this corn-battered, stick-based concoction, and reveal what you're really eating when you bite into a corn dog.