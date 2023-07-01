6 Best And 6 Worst Frozen Corn Dogs To Buy

It's safe to say that corn dogs are a popular treat. At the Texas State Fair, they're known as corny dogs. If you cross the border to the north, you'll find that Canadians call them pogos. And if you venture all the way to Australia, you'll likely them sold as pluto pups. Yet, no matter in what form it takes or country it's sold in, the corn dog is called delicious. Although it may be a state fair staple, these days access is even wider. You only have to go to the grocery store's freezer section to satiate your corn dog craving. But while all frozen corn dogs may carry the corn dog name, that doesn't mean they all deserve it. After taste testing 12 different frozen corn dogs, we can confidently inform you which dogs pass our personal corn dog taste test.

We fielded these dogs based on a variety of factors, including each one's batter-to-meat ratio, the quality of the meat, and the tastiness of the breading. We also closely examined how that breading held up after it was reheated and judged the batter-fried dog's overall size. From all-beef to mini franks, these are the frozen corn dogs that were star students, as well as the ones that need to be held back an extra year for reeducation.