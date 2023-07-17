The Foil Trick For Making Perfectly Shaped Cookie Cakes

Cookie cakes blend two classic desserts and can be molded to fit nearly any occasion. These treats can be turned into hearts for Valentine's Day, stars for the Fourth of July, or even numbers for a birthday party. Of course, getting the shape right requires effort. Thankfully, #FoodTok has discovered a hack that ensures homemade cookie cakes are perfectly shaped.

Most bakers have had the experience of cookies swelling in the oven and becoming blob-like. This ruins their appearance, and in the case of cookie cakes, it can put a damper on a holiday or occasion. Cutting off uneven edges is a tedious task, and the result doesn't always look as clean as it should. That's why many people use pans to bake cookie cakes, forcing the dough to stay in its intended shape, whether it's a circle or something flashier.

Not everyone has a pan on hand, but there's another way to get the desired design. Thanks to a viral TikTok hack, anyone can make cookie cakes worthy of a professional bakery — and all they need is a common household item.