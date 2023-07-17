Roasting Vegetables In A Casserole Dish Is A Steamy Disaster

Roasted vegetables are one of the greatest dishes any home cook should add to their repertoire. Besides being the only way to eat Brussels sprouts, knowing how to use an oven or air fryer to turn bland vegetables into wonderfully caramelized bites of joy is a great way to introduce more nutrition into your diet. There are some major pitfalls you need to avoid, though, like under-seasoning them or coating them in too little oil. While these may require some trial and error to find what works best for your palette, there's one mistake you always need to be aware of to avoid a mushy, steamy disaster: Never use a casserole dish to roast your vegetables.

Moisture is the enemy of caramelization, and casserole dishes stifle water evaporation leading to soggy roasted veggies. The reason for this is twofold. First, raw vegetables naturally have a ton of water in them, and the point of roasting them is to remove that moisture and allow them to get a little bit sweeter and browned. Second, the high walls and tighter design of a casserole dish compared to that of a large roasting tray lead to overcrowding. Having raw vegetables so close to each other while they cook, in conjunction with the walls of the casserole dish naturally trapping moisture, results in you not being able to develop any kind of flavorful crispy bits on your vegetables.