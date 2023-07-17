The Hack You Need For Getting Cheap Loaves Of Bread At Jimmy John's

If you're a fan of Jimmy John's — we've got some good news for you, you can get an entire loaf of its French bread for as cheap as .50 cents. You may have seen advertising in its stores for the day-old bread sale, and while much of its interior signage is steeped in slapstick comedy and off-color punchlines, the day-old bread sale isn't just a gimmick — it's the real deal.

According to its website, its signature French bread is baked the same day it's served and customers will never bite into a sandwich made with bread that's more than four hours old. While that makes for a consistently fresh sandwich, what happens when Jimmy John's bakes more bread than it needs in a day? Enter the day-old bread sale.

By offering customers day-old loaves of French bread, Jimmy John's reduces unnecessary food waste and gives customers affordably-priced ingredients. A fresh loaf of Jimmy John's French bread can cost up to $3 depending on your location, but the day-old goods are less than half the price. If you're concerned about freshness, don't fret. A Jimmy John's employee on Reddit says they freeze the unsold bread overnight so it maintains its same-day freshness.