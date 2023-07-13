You May Want To Think Twice Before Ordering Waffle House Hash Browns

Whether you take yours, smothered, covered, scattered, or all of the above, no trip to Waffle House would be complete without a heaping pile of hash browns. The famous 24-hour diner is something of a cultural icon in the Southern part of the United States; the name may indicate otherwise, but anyone who's ever had the pleasure of eating at one of these no-frills establishments will tell you that it's not the chain's waffles that keep people coming back for more. It's the hash browns.

Yet, even in the case of Waffle House's beloved hash browns, it turns out you can't please everyone. In a Reddit thread asking fast food employees to share which menu items they would never order from their place of employment, one user who claimed to have been a former employee at Waffle House had the nerve to throw its hash browns under the bus. "Everything else we cooked was fresh-ish, like all the meat and toppings were real, but the hash browns... they came dehydrated in a carton," the user claimed.

They explained that the dehydrated potatoes had to be soaked in water for a few hours before getting cooked. While the former Waffle House employee acknowledged that this trade secret isn't so egregious compared to other fast food establishments, the rehydration process still turned them off.